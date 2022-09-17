1308 products | Last updated:
Speedy Weedy - San Diego
1080 Joshua Way, Vista, CA
License C10-0001166-LIC
In Store Hours (PT)
monday
9am-10pm
tuesday
9am-10pm
wednesday
9am-10pm
thursday
9am-10pm
friday
9am-10pm
saturday
9am-10pm
sunday
9am-10pm
3 Reviews of Speedy Weedy - San Diego
M........T
July 10, 2020
They treat us north county folks the best. Great prices. Good people. - MOE
g........4
May 11, 2020
Convenient
S........3
April 20, 2020
Fantastic delivery, best in N. County SD.