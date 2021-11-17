Shop by category
Tradecraft Farms - Stillwater
Tradecraft Farms is a licensed medical cannabis dispensary located in here in Stillwater, OK. Our helpful and educated staff will ensure you find the cannabis that best suits your needs. Our shelves are stocked with a wide variety of premium medicinal products to ensure our members have every option available to them. We pride ourselves in providing a comfortable atmosphere and great customer service. We look forward to meeting you! **Our mission is to provide our members with the best products in Oklahoma and outstanding service. Here at Tradecraft Farms we believe in Farm, Family, Friends! That is why we grow and package all of our flower ourselves ensuring the best quality around! **
Deals at Tradecraft Farms - Stillwater
First Time Patients can receive 2 deals to choose from: -Buy one 1/8th @ full price, get two grams for a penny! -20% off entire order if you choose not to go with our Flower deal!
Updates
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS! TCF $25 Eighths & $100 Mix & Match Ounces $100 ALL Indoor OZ Dro Flower $45 Eighths & $320 Ounces TCE $10 1G $30 3.5G Mix & Match $60 7G $115 14G $200 28G Edibles: Buy any one, get second 20% off GLASS ALSO ON SPECIAL!