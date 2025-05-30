Absolutely blown away by my experience at this cannabis shop! 🙌 Under the new management, everything feels elevated — from the energy of the team to the jaw-dropping variety of top-shelf products. The selection is out of this world! 🔥 Whether you're looking for flower, vapes, edibles, or concentrates, they've got it all — and then some. You can definitely tell the buyer knows their stuff. Every product feels like it was handpicked with care and expertise. It's rare to find a shop where the menu is this dialed-in. I left with a bag full of new favorites and can't wait to come back for more. If you haven't checked it out lately — GO! You’ll feel the difference the moment you walk in. 💯🌿