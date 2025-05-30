DISPENSARY
Vibe Cannabis – Portland’s Spot for Premium Deals & Oregon-Grown Fire Welcome to Vibe Cannabis Portland, your one-stop shop for top-shelf cannabis at unbeatable prices. Vibe brings that Pacific Northwest energy with a curated menu of Oregon-grown flower, potent concentrates, tasty edibles, and premium vapes. We’re proud to carry Shango Cannabis, one of Oregon’s most respected brands, known for legendary strains and farm-to-flame quality. From heavy-hitting indicas to uplifting sativas, you’ll find your vibe here—without breaking the bank. 🔥 Daily Deals You Can’t Miss 🏷️ Price Beat Guarantee – Show us a better deal, and we’ll beat it 🌱 Locally Grown, Lab-Tested Cannabis 🕘 Quick Pickup & Friendly Service
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
8056 SE Harold St Portland, OR 97206, Portland, CA
License C10-0001373-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
pickup
Today's hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 9am PT
1 Review of Vibe Cannabis | Portland Harold
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere