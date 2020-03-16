How cannabis experts are stocking up for a 14-day quarantine

Edibles. Dabs. Whiskey. Ammo?

People are making a mad dash to stock up for potential 14-day quarantines as COVID-19 spreads in our communities. Sure, you need enough food. But for many people, cannabis is a medicine, wellness product, and/or boredom killer.

‘Weed. Disinfectant wipes. And a collar to keep me from touching my face.’ Ngaio Bealum, comedian, Netflix’s Cooking on High

The tens of millions of cannabis lovers in North America have begun loading up on THC to ride out the first wave of what’s now become a certified pandemic. For example, delivery services like Ganja Goddess Delivers in California report month-over-month sales surging 20-50%.

We asked industry leaders and watchers in California to tell us: What special cannabis items and other splurges line their bunkers?

Good old cannabis flower

Fact: Weed will get you through times of no outdoors better than the outdoors will get you through times of no weed. Patients and adult-use consumers said they feel at liberty to go beyond the legal limit of generally possessing one ounce, given the extenuating circumstances.

“One ounce each of organically grown, and well-flushed/cured Mochi-gelato, Lambs Breath, and Salty S’mores OG flower, and 100 hemp rolling papers.”—Brent Michael, Salt of the Earth Nursery, Monterey

“Weed. Disinfectant wipes. And a collar to keep me from touching my face.”—Ngaio Bealum, comedian, Sacramento

“I have kept an eighth, a lighter, and a pipe in my emergency kit for years, because it isn’t a real emergency until I am out of weed. I prefer the nitrogen sealed tins since they keep effectively forever.”—Mitchell Colbert, budtender, Oakland

For your California editor David Downs, it’s two ounces of Alien Labs and Connected 2019 outdoor; plus all the sample edibles and extracts in the Leafly office.

Extracts and edibles

High-potency cannabis extracts like hash, rosin, or oils are multiple times stronger than flower. They can also be more shelf-stable, and pack a bigger buzz in a smaller space. As a result, daily cannabis users are stocking up on dabs like they’re frozen juice concentrate. Don’t forget replacement parts for electronic hash water pipes like the Puffco Peak, too.

“I mean, I need a lot of rosin for two weeks. … But yes, edibles too.”—Elise McRoberts, Doc Greens, Sausalito

“I’m locking it down with my Xbox, PuffCo, and my favorite extract brands: Summit Boys, Wox, Raw Garden, Apex, Live Resin Project, Beezle, and Santa Cruz Canna Farms. … I have my priorities. Happy drugs > healthy drugs.”—Chelsea D.

“RSO! It’s therapeutic, plus, you can eat a whole bunch and just sleep through this Corona thing. Side note: I call RSO, ‘Rick Steves Oil’”—Adam Mintz, Oakland

DIY devices

Self-sufficiency is so hot right now, and that goes for making your own edibles. There are several different devices that will infuse butter or oil with cannabis active ingredients, and the electricity should stay on. Don’t forget a rosin press.

“For my quarantine stash I have a bomb shelter’s worth of bud, hash, and kief, and my Magical Butter maker to cook up whatever else I could need.”—Mitchell Colbert, Oakland

“My Levo II machine to infuse all the things.”—Fabi E.

“My stash that I keep for a rainy day or in this case a quarantine. And a couple bags of trim + supplies to make some edibles. And Funyuns.”—Sean R.

Dialing in modalities, cannabinoids

“You got to cough to get off,” the old saying goes. But in 2020, coughing is problematic, to say the least.

Tokers report switching up their modalities, or dialing in specific cannabinoids that can lessen anxiety like CBD, or cause sleep like CBN. Microdosing mints or sublinguals can take the edge off checking twitter.

“I actually calculated my personal needs for 90 days and bought three or more of some products. I find my stress levels rising but using Breez [mints] with success. Gonna be a long haul.”—Barbara Blazer, registered nurse, Magnolia Wellness, Oakland

“I’m taking a break from inhaling cannabis in any form. Just in case. And I’m a flower girl; a multiple-bong-rips-a-day kinda toker. I will say I’m glad to have some tinctures from Om, tablets from Level, and a lot of other thoughtfully crafted products in stock. Anything that’s utilizing a variety of cannabinoids and extracts with some evidence of efficacy.”—Mo, San Francisco

“Just got my Sava delivery! Kikoko Calm mints, Sexxpot pre rolls, Space Coyote infused pre rolls, Level Blends Morning tablinguals, and CBG Protabs, Juna Nude drops, Henry’s Original, Aster Farms, and Swami Select Ready AF for the apocalypse!”—Shauna Harden, Sonoma County

Complementary vices

Cabin fever is real. Combat boredom and anxiety with lots of mental diversions like activities, hobbies, and treats. Nice-to-haves like chocolate, coffee, and a coloring book go a long way in trying times, survivors report.

“Same things that are in my [Public Safety Power Shutoff] kit. Except also all the electronics! Yay! Books, nature walks, and Facebook.”—Patricia L., Nevada City

“Cigars, scotch, and ammunition.”—David K.

“Mezcal.”—Daniel Stein, Evolution Bureau, Oakland

David Downs David Downs directs news and lifestyle coverage as the California Bureau Chief for Leafly.com. He's written for WIRED, Rolling Stone and Billboard, and is the former cannabis editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as the author of several cannabis books including 'Marijuana Harvest' by Ed Rosenthal and David Downs. He co-hosts The Hash podcast. TW: @davidrdowns | IG @daviddowns View David Downs's articles