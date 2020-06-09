LifestyleStrains & products The 5 best dishes and strains in Netflix’s ‘Cooked with Cannabis’ Dante JordanJune 9, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (courtesy of Netflix)

Where there’s a weed, there’s a company trying to make a show about cooking it. Cooked with Cannabis is Netflix’s newest attempt at making cannabis-infused dinner parties exciting to watch.

Hosted by singer Kelis, whose milkshake continues to bring all the boys to yard, and Portland’s chef and weed expert Leather Storrs, each episode of Cooked with Cannabis places three chefs against each other in a three-course cannabis culinary competition.

Chefs feed hosts and celebrity guest judges dishes infused with cannabis distillates, terpenes, kief, CBD, and of course, everyone’s favorite, strain-specific butters and oils. At the end, judges select one chef to send home with $10,000.

The best part of the show is how chefs use specific weed strains for each dish—they’re all just downright mouthwatering. Here are some of my favorite dishes in the show and the strains used to make them.

Grilled sweet corn gazpacho & halibut ceviche w/ Mimosa

The overall point of the show is to take the usual edible experience of brownies and gummies and turn it into a true five-star culinary experience. There are dishes like burgers, tacos, and soups that looked like dumb fire, but the most interesting dishes were ones like the Mimosa-infused Grilled Sweet Corn Gazpacho & Halibut Ceviche from Chef Amanda Jackson.

Mimosa is a citrusy strain that gives way to uplifting and euphoric feelings. Cooked with Cannabis describes it as an energetic head high. Using the strain, Chef Amanda Jackson was able to transfer its chemical properties to the dish using THC olive oil infused with sweet corn gazpacho, mimosa smoked halibut ceviche, and grilled vegetables. The dish contains 3mg of THC.

Can’t find some Mimosa for this recipe? Try using Tangie instead.

Black bbq surf & turf w/ Wedding Cake

The chefs had a pretty diverse cabinet of strains to select from. But since the show was shot in LA, then of course Wedding Cake made an appearance.

We know Wedding Cake as that sweet and earthy strain that packs a hell of a punch. Chef Harold Sims knows it as the perfect strain to infuse into a West African-inspired black bbq surf & turf.

Starring a ribeye infused with a Wedding Cake ghee, charred octopus, a charred vegetable Black BBQ sauce, and chickpea akara, the plate uses 2mg of THC to give judges a lil’ high to go along with big West African tastes.

You can probably find Wedding Cake wherever you live, but if you want to mix it up, try subbing it out for some Sherbert.

Smoked lamb chop & cous cous w/ Watermelon Sangria

Watermelon Sangria is a strain that isn’t too well-known or documented. While we don’t know its genetics or general effects, we do know that it was used to infuse one of the most delicious looking dishes on the whole show.

The smoked lamb chop & cous cous from chef Derek Upton is a beautiful plate composed of cannabis-leaf-smoked lamb basted in Watermelon Sangria-infused butter, cous cous, and cannabis leaf-smoked-paprika with savory caramel. The dish contained 2mg of THC overall.

This is a tough strain to find, so try some Watermelon Kush if you can’t.

Five-cheese macaroni w/ Blue Dream

It’s not a weed show if Blue Dream doesn’t make an appearance. I’m pretty sure that’s in the Constitution, but you’d have to look it up to be certain.

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant strain that was born and bred in California. It crosses a Santa Cruz Haze with Blueberry to give you a sweet blueberry-flavored strain that many know for its uplifting and euphoric high.

On Cooked with Cannabis, Chef Matthew Chase used Blue Dream to make the most intriguing-to-Dante Jordan dish possible: a five-cheese macaroni made with cauliflower, five-cheese macaroni, Blue Dream-infused butter, and an apple garnish.

Most of the THC-infused dishes on the show hover around 2-3mg, but Chef Matthew Chase packed this one with 5mg for the people who are trying to feel a lil’ sum’n sum’n more than just a full stomach from their weed dinner.

Tired of Blue Dream? Try subbing it with Maui Wowie or Strawberry Cough.

Salvadoran short rib pupusas w/ Sour Diesel + Lemon Kush

Many of the chefs on Cooked brought dishes honoring their heritage and showcasing their culture.

Chef Manny Mendoza made a plate of Salvadoran short rib pupusas topped with Sour Diesel + Lemon Kush-infused pineapple and chipotle salsa, and a CBD-infused Chili Oil with pickled cabbage. It hit judges with 2mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, making this dish the best of both worlds.

In addition to this dish, Chef Mendoza also used Sour Diesel and Lemon Kush to infuse a plate of handmade cannabis chilaquiles. It consisted of tortilla chips infused with cannabis fan leaves, a garlic creme infused with Sour Diesel + Lemon Kush olive oil, and CBD salsa verde.

Out of all the chefs and dishes on the show, Chef Manny Mendoza cooked the most impressive 3-course dinner.

Some other star strains featured in the show include:

Check out Cooked with Cannabis on Netflix to see all the other crazy concoctions the stoned chefs get into.