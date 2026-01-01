Best weed dispensaries in Sterling, Colorado with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 2364
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. Nature's Herbs & Wellness-Log Lane VillagePickup in under 30 mins40.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I went in for the 1st time unsure what I wanted but Becca showed me many different options. She was very helpful, super friendly and knowledgeable about everything. I’m glad she was there because I wasn’t sure what I wanted . She helped me make great choices I enjoyed ever she recommended. Thanks Becca!read full review
- REC
8. Nature's Herbs & Wellness - Garden City/GreeleyPickup in under 30 mins79.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- REC
12. High Plainz Strains - Fort LuptonPickup in under 30 mins92.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- REC
14. Flower Power Botanicals (Recreational)4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins96.7 mi awayPreorder until 8:15am MT
Visited from out of state for 3 weeks, and have back 3x in 3 weeks. I dont know why the other reviews are bad, my experience has been easy and pleasant. I’ve gotten pre-rolls, carts, and edibles and all have been fire and good quality! If I ever come back here, I’m shopping here again.read full review
- MED & REC
15. The Green Solution - College Ave. @ Fort CollinsPickup in under 30 mins98.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
- REC
16. Kind Care Of Colorado (REC)1 dealPickup in under 30 mins98.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
I just retired from the Army, and I'm trying to learn all of the new stuff out there. I struggle with PTSD and social anxiety. Ryan made sure that I knew it was ok to ask questions. Ryan taught me a lot, while making sure I didnt feel dumb. Anytime i'm back down here, this will be the only store I shop at. also they have amazing products, at a great price. Thank you.read full review
- REC
26. JARS Cannabis - Longmont62 dealsPickup in under 30 mins104.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
Emily helped me today. She was kind, reaffirming, and patient. Every time I walk into JARS, I am greeted by the nicest, down to earth people. I love it. Jars is my go-to dispensary for location, cost, and the pleasant experience. I live with significant health issues and use marijuana to help manage my symptoms. Where I have been dismissed and silenced at one local dispensary, the JARS team of people who are employed there are outstanding. Several have opened up to me about their own health issues and it is so validating to hear from them-they do not OVERSHARE! This outing for me brings me joy every time I go. Thanks JARS Longmont!!!read full review
- REC
29. The Green Solution - Potomac St @ Central AuroraPickup in under 30 mins106.4 mi awayPreorder until 8am MT
OMG! My wife and I went to this location, and the experience was amazing! Upon walking into the location, we shared a quick laugh with the security guard, and we were quickly taken to the back. Our budtender, Claire, was great! Her customer service was five star, and I would suggest this location to all of my out of town friends. I'll be back to this location, again.read full review
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