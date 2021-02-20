**PLEASE CALL FOR DELIVERY** Introduction Save Money. Smoke Better™. Good Tree is #1 for Deals in California 🥇 Organic Cannabis. Delivered. Credit/Debit Accepted We guarantee the very best prices on Leafly! Whether you spend $40 or $250, you'll get the most value bang for your buck. We purchase directly from farmers and pass down the savings to you each and every day #SkiptheMiddleMen ⁃ Easy Ordering at GetGoodTree dot com - or text message a photo of your ID ⁃ 100% real photos! What you see is what you get. ⁃ Good Tree is a professional tech startup with diverse investors from Silicon Valley. Guaranteed no chemicals/pesticides ever ⁃ Professional Delivery! We promise to be private/discreet. Please let us know if the driver should meet you curbside, come to your door, or follow any special instructions when arriving About Us Good Tree is like Uber for premium Cannabis! Now w/ Live GPS Tracking on All Orders. No more long or confusing wait times. Top 3 Reasons to choose Good Tree: 1. Good Tree = Better Weed at Cheaper Prices. Here’s how we consistently provide the very best prices on all of Leafly: We're the only delivery skip the middle man. We don't buy from brokers or 3rd party distributors (middlemen). We spend tons of money to buy really expensive products for you, like pounds that cost $2,400. However, since we buy so much at one time, directly from small cannabis farmers, we're able to get really superior quality flowers for about 23% less than average - because we buy their whole crop. We then make prices cheaper for you every day. Always straight from the source. So if you’re interested in California’s best, organic marijuana, at a fair price then explore our connoisseur grade strains of the month. Good Tree is the very first DTC / Vertically integrated delivery service. EST 2017. You'll quickly notice the difference 2. Easy Order Process Order online at GetGoodTree.com! or just text a picture of your valid ID and delivery address to our number! We offer free consultations to patients and provide suggestions on good products for your needs. We’re available to answer any questions over the phone. Give us a call now. 3. Clean, Lab Tested Menu Good Tree’s menu items are sent to SC Labs and Steephill, cannabis laboratories that test products for potency and quality assurance. We only offer clean, organic medicine; certified by independent labs. We are best known for our heavy Indica OG’s. We also have happy Hybrid strains like Gelato (God’s Gift). Only Good Tree’s hand-picked, personal favorites (with the highest lab results) actually make it to the menu. Good Tree carries a collection of organic Vape Pens extracted from our professionally cultivated cannabis strains to create pristine distillate.