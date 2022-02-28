Grassroots Cultivation
448.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
3 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Grassroots Cultivation
Grassroots Cultivation Our focus is on bringing clean organic cannabis medicine to our patients. We only outsource from the best medical cannabis farms in Maine. We are currently only providing curbside pick up. Please pull up into the driveway, there is plenty of room to turn around. Med card is required.
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 2
24 Old Dennett Rd South, Kittery, ME
License 12119871
cash acceptedstorefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-3pm
10am-3pm
10am-3pm
Closed
10am-5pm
10am-3pm
Closed
Photos of Grassroots Cultivation
Show all photos