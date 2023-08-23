Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
442 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
GreenWise Cannabis- Gulfport
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 12
9113 US 49, Ste 100, Gulfport, MS
License DSPY004524
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
10am - 4pm
Photos of GreenWise Cannabis- Gulfport
Show all photos
3 Reviews of GreenWise Cannabis- Gulfport
see all reviews
c........o
July 7, 2023
The staff were very knowledgeable and helpful, the product was wonderful, and I would highly recommend as a new patient.
c........m
July 5, 2023
Staff is inviting, store has a large section of THC products, bongs, and electronical THC devices. 😎
p........1
June 21, 2023
Let me tell you this place is so upscale. They have lots and lots of different brands. Their prices are the best around. Staff was real professional. They even offered to print out my medical card This is my favorite dispensary by far i encourage all medical cannabis patients to visit. You want be disappointed .and they have all the batteries for your vape carts many different kinds. DONT CHEAT YOURSELF TREAT YOURSELF