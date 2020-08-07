mainemarijuanadelivery.com represents the finest clean craft cannabis products from the State of Maine, delivered directly to your door. We deliver to Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Portland, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland, Yarmouth and the surrounding areas. We are passionate about bringing the best that Maine Growers can offer. Being patients AND caregivers for over 10 years, we curate and deliver the finest flower and extracted products. It's our duty to deliver cannabis in a safe, clean manner following all strict state and federal guidelines. Medical Card holders can sign up at our website. After a quick approval, orders can be immediately placed. Delivery time is usually 1-3 hours from time of order confirmation (by phone from one of our drivers). We hope to hear from you. Be safe out there everyone. MMD