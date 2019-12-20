 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

The top 10 trending cannabis strains of 2019

December 20, 2019
(Jesse Milns/Leafly)
The year is coming to an end and after smoking our way through, we’re anxious to see which cannabis strains surged in popularity. Through viewing year-over-year growth in search interest for all cannabis strains, we now have answers.

Check out the top 10 trending strains of 2019, and where you can find them.

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies is a cross of Chemdog and GSC. Its easily identifiable funky garlic aroma makes it one of the most unique strains we’ve ever seen. It can be extremely potent and because of that, it’s extremely easy to see why GMO surged in search interest by 675% since the top of 2019.

OGKB

OGKB (OG Kush Breath) has mysterious genetics, but it’s thought to come from GSC. Like many caryophyllene-dominant strains, it’s potent, it’s powerful, and it’ll have you slumped over for a few hours.

If you’ve smoked OGKB and like the way it feels, look for other strains with a similar terpene profile. As you can see, the above GMO Cookies is another one of them. OGKB surged by a whopping 615% in 2019.

Original Glue

Ever wonder where Gorilla Glue #4 went? It became Original Glue. So yeah, now you can see why it trended by 349% in 2019. Another fuchsia flower, which reflects caryophyllene dominance, Original Glue will hit with a kick-you-in-the-back type of high that’ll have you Superman high. There’s a reason it’s called glue—because you’ll be stuck to the cizzouch.

Banana Split

Banana Split grew 330% in search interest between the time the ball dropped and the time you’re reading this article. Much like the sundae, this strain is an assortment of flavors that holds an overall taste of banana sherbert.

Banana Split has an orange Leafly flower, which means it is dominant in terpinolene, and many Leafly consumers report feeling uplifted and energized.

Gelato 33

You’re probably familiar with Gelato, but what about its phenotypes? There are plenty on the market: Gelato 41, Gelato 45, and the surgingly popular Gelato 33. Growing in search interest by 230%, Gelato 33 is one of the more energizing phenotypes of the classic Gelato. The yellow in its Leafly flower means it’s dominant in the terpene limonene.

Mimosa

Mimosa is a cross of Clementine and Purple Punch. California knows all about this one. It has a pungent orange aroma and a smoke to match, so its 220% increase in search interest comes as no surprise. If you want a tasty strain, look for this blue Leafly flower, reflecting myrcene dominance.

Purple Punch

Another powerful fuchsia flower with a potent experience (you’re probably noticing a trend), Purple Punch crosses Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple. In addition to trending up by 164%, Purple Punch is also one of the most popular strains culturally, which is why it was one of our considerations for strain of the year. The buds are purple and white, and the flavor has a grapey purple taste with some gassy and earthy complements.

FPOG

FPOG’s fruity flavors caused this strain to increase in interest by 111% in 2019. Formerly known as Fruity Pebbles, this limonene-dominant strain will have you feeling uplifted and euphoric yet not too bogged down by the potency. Smoke it up.

Watermelon

Watermelon grew in search interest by 101%. It’s a fruity strain that we don’t know much about terpene-wise, which may be why people are seeking information on it. For those looking for a grapey hashy strain sort of like Bubba Kush, this one may be right.

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake, Wedding Cake, Wedding Cake. Leafly’s 2019 strain of the year grew in search interest by 100% since the top of 2019. Its terpene profile is very similar to the aforementioned FPOG: dominant in limonene with heavy amounts of caryophyllene and myrcene. The effects you feel from this yellow strain are similar as well—euphoric and uplifting, but they can turn a little sedating the more you consume.

