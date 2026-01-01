Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Glendale, California
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- MED & RECMMD - HollywoodPickup5.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup6.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup6.7 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECCannabliss - Delivery5 dealsDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
I am a long-time client and this review is way overdue. These guys are AMAZING. Great service and products. The people tending the phones are always so kind and excited to help. You can ask them for tips, etc and they will give great info. Moreover, my drivers are usually William or Red - these guys are amazing. Kind, courteous, and personable. I once hurt my knee and on my next delivery Red asked me how my knee is. William and I talk about family and dogs. Always such a pleasure. Oh and dare I mention the flower here is superb! They have a ton of options with information so we don’t have to go searching. The prices are great and they have really nice deals! 10/10 highly recommend!!! You can get whatever you need from Cannabliss, undoubtedly!read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup7.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Florence19 dealsPickup12.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
first time going in a dispo since moving from az and I must say top notch all around.service was fast and smooth and quality was amazing! picked up a half of aster Mac fresh from dec for 50 with ftp discount and I am not in the least bit disappointed!! would definitely recommend and will be returning. also I left my DL and they called me and told me very promptly and even held it til I can come back again. you all are the best! thank you!read full review
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