Dispensaries with parking on-site in Custer, Washington
Results 1-30 of 561
All Dispensary results
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins28.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECEvolve Cannabis - Bellingham8.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECTrove Cannabis - Bellingham14.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This dumb out-of-state newbie to legal cannabis (from a very anti-cannabis state) very much enjoyed their very first visit to a dispensary! I did my research beforehand so I knew what I wanted before I got in, but the ladies who helped my local friends and I were very helpful, chill and gave personal recommendations. I would very happily visit again!read full review
- RECSouth Bellingham Buds19.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
They are so fantastic! I needed a lot of help with so many questions I had when they were out of what I was after.Very patient and fixed me up with a backup strain.Also,the strains that I was looking for are nearly impossible to find,but they have them!(just ran out of one).The prices are good,friendly people(and I can really ramble on)I am very picky about where I shop, this will be only the 3rd store that I will be giving my husband's money to LOL,and I'm sooo happy I found it.Great location you can get off and on the interstate very easy from north or south bound I-5.I can't wait for another visit or online order from Leafly.read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup56.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley33.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins63.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup72.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins72.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup73.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup74.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins74.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins78.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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