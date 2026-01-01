Pet friendly dispensaries in Longview, Washington
Results 1-30 of 446
All Dispensary results
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins3.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview1.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- MED & RECThe Flowershop St. Helens22.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
A fellow Army Veteran told me about this place. I’m so glad he did!! they have the best prices, it is owned by veterans, and they are super nice people. Corina is very, very helpful, and very knowledgeable. They have EXCELLENT CLONE STARTERS, and the best variety, from top shelf, down to budget, for people like me on unlimited income! they cater to veterans, senior citizens, and go out of their way to help you in anyway they can. Another thing that caught my eye, is they are upgrading, and adding on. the lounge is a good place to sit, and tell lies with your buddies !! they are going places. I wish them all the best. God bless. Scuba Steveread full review
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins37.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins38.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup40.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
- MED & RECSatchel3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins41.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
What a selection! I'm an edible freak and Satchel has a great selection to choose from. Satchel has a big selection of flower, prerolls and vape products. Here's the best part, the staff is super friendly and helpful! Because of the staff, great selection and sales, I will definitely be back! Thanks Satchel!read full review
- MED & RECFloyd's Fine Cannabis - Slabtown4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins43.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins44.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - Aloha5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins44.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Love this place. I would come here for the customer service alone. T (hopefully I got that right) helped me today. She's awesome and remembered me from a prior visit, and have me some great recommendations. Everything about TGP Aloha is great and I'm more than happy to write reviews so everyone else knows how cool this place is.read full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins45.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.