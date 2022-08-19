Ace High Cannabis Company
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Other
Ace High Cannabis Company
Ace High Cannabis Company
Leafly member since 2022
cash acceptedstorefrontrecreational
In Store Hours (ET)
monday
10am-8pm
tuesday
10am-8pm
wednesday
10am-8pm
thursday
10am-8pm
friday
10am-8pm
saturday
10am-8pm
sunday
10am-8pm
Photos of Ace High Cannabis Company
Reviews of Ace High Cannabis Company
Today
Today
Verified Shopper
Super chill and even more friendly … total “mom and pop shop” type vibe. I’ll definitely be back!
August 5, 2022
August 5, 2022
Wonderful people! They were kind and helpful. Great selection, and the quality was top notch. Will be back again soon!
July 22, 2022
July 22, 2022
The people here are so nice and welcoming! And the bud was even better! Definitely found my new spot. I’ll be back!
July 21, 2022
July 21, 2022
Great Deals and selection!!