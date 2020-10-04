75 products
All Products
CBD Dutch Treat
from High Tide Distributors
4.37%
THC
9.21%
CBD
CBD Dutch Treat
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Utopia Haze
from Pine Street Cannabis Company
22.55%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Utopia Haze
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Cookies
from Pine Street Cannabis Company
13.84%
THC
11.85%
CBD
CBD Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1080
from Greenstar
23.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
1080
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ChemDawg
from Happy Harvest Company
25.61%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Unicorn Tears
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
18.08%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Unicorn Tears
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master OG
from Smoking Joes Terps
22.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Master OG
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G.S.C
from Smoking Joes Terps
33.32%
THC
1.75%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Smoking Joes Terps
33.32%
THC
0.01%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Malibu Pie
from North Road Buds
14.38%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Malibu pie
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Love Potion #9
from Smoking Joes Terps
32.07%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Love Potion #9
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Kush
from North Road Buds
18.71%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huckleberry Kush
from North Road Buds
18.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Huckleberry kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grizzly Glue
from Smoking Joes Terps
22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grizzly Glue
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Smoking Joes Terps
34.28%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Frost
from North Road Buds
17.15%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Frost
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC - Double Dipper
from Refine Alaska
81.16%
THC
1.86%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Sour Kush - Loud Resin
from Refine Alaska
73.13%
THC
0.73%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry - Diamonds
from Will's World
83.5%
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Refine Cannabinoid Isolate (THCA Powder)
from Refine Alaska
85.72%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Ice Break
from Cold Creek Extracts
69.46%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Ice Break
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck
from Cold Creek Extracts
71.18%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Sprinkles
from Cold Creek Extracts
64.55%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sprinkles
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Guicy G
from Cold Creek Extracts
68.54%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Ghost
from Cold Creek Extracts
68.93%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Bruce Banner - Shatter
from Cosmic Seaweed
68.41%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze - Shatter
from Cosmic Seaweed
67.74%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Lemon Tree - Live Resin
from GOOD
66.07%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$50½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snowcapped Romance
from Cold Creek Extracts
70.71%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Snowcapped Romance
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Pineapple Express - Shatter
from Cosmic Seaweed
65.93%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
Perfect Storm - Crumble
from Cosmic Seaweed
62.28%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Perfect Storm
Strain
$34½ g
In-store only
Pot Pesto
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Good Gummies- Grapefruit
from Good Cannabis
50mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Good Gummies- Tart Cherry
from Good Cannabis
50mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Good Gummies- Grape
from Good Cannabis
50mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Vegan Oatmeal Cookie
from Baked Alaska
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
CBD Brownie Bites
from Baked Alaska
30mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Stoney Moose Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Sour Ganja Gummies
from Frontier Manufacturing
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Ganja Crisp - single
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
