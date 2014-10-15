aprado3609
first time here this is a dope spot if you're from out of town and need a spot this is it
they advertise faulsely drove 2 hours today to be told that the deals they advertise they dont run go to the health center michel is awesome
I'm sorry to hear about your experience comfi. May I ask what deal we ran and didn't offer? I'd grately appreciate the opportunity to make this right. Thank you in advance, Sacred Seed
Didnt spend much time in the shop(didnt have to) but what time I did spend was pleasant. Tender was nice and laid back and got me exactly what I was looking for. I went with some flower called Lunchbox. Looked good. Was nice and frosty. Strong smell and flavor. Wish I had bought more.
Right on Jeffersonkc...much thanks! Hope you've had an opportunity to be back since this review. Please let us know what your smokin' on. Inquiring minds want to know. Bet
This is a pretty cool shop! There is always a nice variety of cannabis products to choose from here. The staff are knowledgeable about all things Cannabis, which really helps when you're trying out a new product or having difficulty locking in a decision. This shop checks all the boxes for great quality. PUREVIBE highly recommends Sacred Seed!
Much love PUREVIBE! Your kind words are grately appreciated. I don't know why PUREVIBE...but I believe you. ;-)
Awesome time here! Mikey is very helpful and informative.
Mikey is BOMB
That he is! Thanks for the feedback
Really cool place. Employees are very helpful and well-informed. Cool surrounding good product. I always have really cool deals
Make sure you check out our new OTD pricing and our daily pop ups from different companies!
Everyone is super educated on the product, not to mention everyone is super friendly. I would definitely recommend!
Thank you!! We really strive to have an educated staff and provide exceptional service.
Real genuine atmosphere and super awesome staff willing to help you with any questions you may have. Great selection and quality of flower and concentrates and much much more. Me and my friend are new to this location and will be coming back more often.
We really appreciate the positive feedback. See you soon!
This is a great place. The staff is very polite. They make the process of buying marijuana feel very natural. It doesn't feel like you're going to some shady underground place, it just feels like you're picking up a random item from a random store. Just a great experience.
We appreciate you! Come back and see us anytime! (: