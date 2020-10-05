C........r
This place is AMAZING! Have been in several times and each time they remember who I am and make me feel wanted and welcome! They always manage to hook me up in some way! If you haven’t been in your missing out!
Think I may have found my new cannabis house. The owners are so helpful and easy going. They offered to show videos and educate the customers if need. Stop by and check out this awesome couple and their shop.
This place is very nice & clean! Friendly staff, Emily definitely pointed me in the right direction. Great deals on concentrates. The Jack Herer and Gorilla Glue concentrates are amazing! I also tried some of their GG4 flower and the taste was great too! Will definitely be going back.
Thank you so much! We strive to have amazing products at affordable prices for our amazing customers! Mark just got done processing Tropical Cookies X Adam's OG Live Resin! You should come in and give it a try! You will not be disappointed! Thank you for your business, hopefully we will see you soon! <3