257 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Topical
Accessory
About this dispensary
Zen Leaf - Newark (Non-Medical)
Leafly member since 2024
StorefrontNon-Medical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Promotions at Zen Leaf - Newark (Non-Medical)
Updates from Zen Leaf - Newark (Non-Medical)
0 Reviews of Zen Leaf - Newark (Non-Medical)
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.