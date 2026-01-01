Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Palmdale, California
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- MED & RECCannabliss - Delivery5 dealsDeliveryClosed until 10am PT
I am a long-time client and this review is way overdue. These guys are AMAZING. Great service and products. The people tending the phones are always so kind and excited to help. You can ask them for tips, etc and they will give great info. Moreover, my drivers are usually William or Red - these guys are amazing. Kind, courteous, and personable. I once hurt my knee and on my next delivery Red asked me how my knee is. William and I talk about family and dogs. Always such a pleasure. Oh and dare I mention the flower here is superb! They have a ton of options with information so we don’t have to go searching. The prices are great and they have really nice deals! 10/10 highly recommend!!! You can get whatever you need from Cannabliss, undoubtedly!read full review
- MED & RECRoots DispensaryPickup29.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
HUGE PROPS TO THIS DISPENSARY! BIGGEST SHOUTOUT TO GIRLBOSS KAT. Had a mishap with a product, typically you would reach out to the brand and the brand will be happy to help and dispensaries do not really like to help. The experience I had today was the exact opposite!! The brand Turn was very stand offish not admitting or apologizing for manufacturer problems BUT the dispensary really stepped out and went above and beyond to help me get what I paid for. I really appreciate the connection with the community from the dispensary. Because of this really positive experience I will be back!!!! KAT IS GREAT!read full review
- MED & RECSun Valley Caregivers27.6 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECSweet Flower - Pasadena29.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
It was my first time going to a dispensary ever! I have a medical marijuana recommend from a physician and I was really nervous about entering the store for the first time but the employees were super kind and helpful. The place is neat, smells nice and has an overall great atmosphere. They have a multitude of discounts for various brands. Some of the products are a bit expensive but hey what can you do and the discounts make up for it. They have a lot of gear from bongs, pipes to cones. I’d definitely come here again!read full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup33.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup34.6 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup35.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECMMD - HollywoodPickup35.3 mi awayOpen until 9:50pm PT
Excellent dispensary. Very professionally run, consistent customer experience makes it pleasant coming here. The budtenders were patient and created a no-pressure experience, and their prices are super competitive! The shop is clean, organized, and has a great selection. I always look forward to my visits here. Best place in LA 100% Do you work with USDT?read full review
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