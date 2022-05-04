Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Springfield, Oregon
Results 1-30 of 126
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, marijuana is legal in Springfield, OR for recreational and medical use.
Yes, there are over 50 dispensaries in Springfield, OR.
Adults age 21 years old and older may enter recreational and medical dispensaries in Springfield, OR. Adults 18 years or older with a medical marijuana card may also enter medical marijuana dispensaries in Springfield.
Yes, you can buy weed online for pick-up at your local dispensary in Springfield using Leafly.com.