Gage Cannabis - Burton (Recreational)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Gage Cannabis - Burton (Recreational)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1234 Center Rd., Burton, MI
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
9am-9am
Photos of Gage Cannabis - Burton (Recreational)
Show all photos