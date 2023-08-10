I just came from there. The place is nice and people are friendly. I’m not impressed with their level of knowledge; they couldn’t answer basic questions about their products. I also believe that they’re not in this to help people; but rather just to make money. I say this because I was told they only get their products from local business. I’m all for supporting the local growers etc. but I have to ask if nectar really understands that the industry was designed to help the patients? Because I’m not so sure they do. If they did, they’d also carry products from non local growers. Nectar you’re supposed to have the best products availability for your patients. It seems that necter’s business philosophy does not put patients first. So, you should close your doors for good. This industry was designed to help patients. I think you’re making this all about money, shame on you. Obviously, I won’t be going back.