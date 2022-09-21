Sanctuary is proud to open the doors of our eighth Florida location to the West Palm Beach patient community! Visit us on Okeechobee Blvd across the street from the Florida Turnpike. We are located in the College Plaza inside the PC Professor building next door to the Chic-Fil-A. We are easily accessible, have lots of parking and grow excellent medicinal flower. We are known in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for our outstanding concentrates, and our artisanal crafted edibles which both tease the mind and please the palate. As a team, we strive to create a very comfortable space and experience for you to shop.