The Dab - East Louisville
5.0
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
The Dab - East Louisville
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 11
1063 Courtesy Rd, Louisville, CO
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
8am-9pm
0 Reviews of The Dab - East Louisville
5.0