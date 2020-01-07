62 products
CRISPR Cookies 5 (forum cut GSC x 4DD {Chem4x Chem D} by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cream Cake (strawberry cream cake x Wht cream) by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Las Vegas Purple kush by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Las Vegas Purple kush x Banana og by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Glue by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush Light Dep by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
MOB x Tahoe OG by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Solar Horizon
from Solar Horizon
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Apricot Sherbert by Solar Horizon
from Solar Horizon
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Motor Mouth by Solar Horizon
from Solar Horizon
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb by Solar Horizon
from Solar Horizon
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Glue outdoor by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kush by Solar Horizon
from Solar Horizon
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush outdoor by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Boss hogg X gelato by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Planet of the Grapes ( grape diamonds X chem d X I 95) by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem OG (Colorado Chem X OG Kush by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
purple sunset ( Purple punch x mandarin cookies x mandarin sunset x madarin sunset) by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sherbet Live Resin by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
BLUE LAMBO Blue tooth x Critical kush x Gelato (house blend) Live Resin by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Conspiracy Kush - Obama Kush X Space queen) Live Resin by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Golden Lemons Cartridges by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
75%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Scotts OG Cartridges by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
71%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Dirty farmer (citrus farmer x dirty larry) Cartridges by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
76%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Las Vegas Purple kush Wax by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Scotts OG Live Resin by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Strawberry Cream Cake (strawberry cream cake x Wht cream) Live Resin by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Dirty farmer (citrus farmer x dirty larry) Live Resin by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Motor Mouth Wax by Solar Horizon
from Solar Horizon
76.8%
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Caramel Candy Kush Live Resin by Terra Horta Co
from Terra Horta Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Strawberry Glue Cartridges by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
75%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel Cartridges by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
72%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Fruity Blend Cartridges by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
67.4%
THC
9.71%
CBD
Fruity Blend
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Funky Blend Cartridges by Sun Flower
from Sun Flower
74.9%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Funky Blend
Strain
$45each
In-store only
CRISPR Cookies 5 (forum cut GSC x 4DD {Chem4} Wax by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Golden Lemons Live Resin by Terra Horta Co
from Terra Horta Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Strawberry Glue Live Resin by Terra Horta Co
from Terra Horta Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Huckleberry Diesel Live Resin by Terra Horta Co
from Terra Horta Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Early Amnesia CBD Live Resin by Terra Horta Co
from Terra Horta Co
33.7%
THC
44%
CBD
Early Amnesia CBD
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Dirty farmer (citrus farmer x dirty larry) Shatter by Hilltop Farms LLC
from Hilltop Farms LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
12