Smoke the best-selling cannabis strains of 2023

In a sea of nearly 6,000 strains, what merits the best? If you flip through an old copy of High Times, or ask an OG smoker about their favorite strains of yesteryear, you’ll get a much different answer than from a 2023 member of Leafly nation. Weed is like wine, fashion, and food—every region has their preferences, their unique styles, their legacies and trends. And what might be called Michelin-starred or haute couture isn’t necessarily what keeps the people puffing.

We’ve named Permanent Marker our 2023 Strain of the Year for pushing the envelope of Gelato-family genetics and its national, titanic wave in popularity. But that doesn’t mean weed tastemakers and hype beasts have forgotten the stalwart classics of cannabis creation and culture. The best-selling strains of 2023, based on a review of a lot (a lot) of dispensary sales date, indicate that Leafly nation have a fondness for both the old and the new.