New Jersey’s cannabis landscape: 2024’s top strains and surprising climbers

As the Garden State’s cannabis culture continues to blossom, enthusiasts from Hoboken to Atlantic City have spoken, and their preferences are as diverse as New Jersey itself. From the blissful highs of Lemon Cherry Gelato to the surprising ascent of LA Kush Cake, let’s explore the strains that are defining New Jersey’s cannabis scene in 2024.

New Jersey’s top 5 searched cannabis strains

1. Lemon Cherry Gelato: The Reigning Champion

Holding steadfast at the top, Lemon Cherry Gelato continues to enchant with its sweet, fruity notes and balanced high. It’s the quintessential strain for those seeking a flavorful and euphoric experience.



2. Blue Dream: The Dreamy Runner-Up

A close second, Blue Dream remains a favorite for its versatility, offering a soothing yet uplifting high that’s perfect for any time of day. Its widespread appeal is a testament to its balanced effects and sweet berry aroma.

Blue Dream Hybrid Creative • Uplifted • Energetic

THC ~18% Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. shop Blue Dream

3. Wedding Cake: The Relaxing Indulgence

Staying strong in third place, Wedding Cake treats users to a potent, relaxing high with its rich, tangy flavors. It’s the go-to strain for unwinding after a long day or celebrating life’s sweet moments.

4. GG4: The Potent Staple Leafly

GG4, firmly in fourth, is renowned for its heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its sticky resin and earthy, pungent aromas make it a powerful choice for those seeking a deep, grounding experience.

GG4 Hybrid Relaxed • Sleepy • Hungry

THC ~20% Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. shop GG4

5. Cereal Milk: The Sweet Climber

Rising in popularity, Cereal Milk leaps from tenth to fifth place, captivating with its creamy, sweet profile and balanced high. It’s quickly becoming a sought-after strain for its unique flavor and enjoyable effects.

Cereal Milk Hybrid Aroused • Giggly • Relaxed

THC ~18% Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high. shop Runtz

Noteworthy Movers and Shakers

LA Kush Cake: Marking the most dramatic rise, LA Kush Cake skyrockets from 152nd to 33rd place, signaling a burgeoning interest in its rich flavor and potent effects. This impressive leap highlights New Jersey’s adventurous palate and willingness to embrace new strains.

GMO Cookies: Climbing from 24th to 6th, GMO Cookies has captured the attention of New Jerseyans with its earthy and potent profile, ideal for a deeply relaxing experience.

Brownie Scout: Making a significant jump from 76th to 28th, Brownie Scout’s popularity surge suggests a growing appreciation for its strong, sedative effects and rich, chocolaty flavor.

The Original Z: Despite a slight decline from 20th to 38th, The Original Z’s initial high ranking indicates a strong initial interest in its unique terpene profile and balanced effects, reflective of the dynamic tastes within the state.

New Jersey’s cannabis scene in 2024 is as vibrant and dynamic as the state itself, with a wide array of strains capturing the hearts of consumers. From enduring favorites to exciting new discoveries, the Garden State’s enthusiasts have a rich tapestry of cannabis experiences to explore.

As we move through the summer, we’ll keep our finger on the pulse of New Jersey’s evolving cannabis trends, bringing you the latest on what’s hot, what’s new, and what surprises may be in store. Stay tuned, and happy exploring!