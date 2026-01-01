Pet friendly dispensaries in Warren, Michigan
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14. NOXX Cannabis - Ferndale7.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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20. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins39.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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30. Weedys Monroe Dispensary46.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
So the latest chapter 7 with strains Black Cherry & Gaslight OG if you're an O G like myself than you gotta agree these are the best strains since the Chapter 2 & 3 CLASSICS like Grape Runtz,Ghost Dawg,Wookie Dawg, & Vamp Slayer!!! Oh but my faves was TACO TRUCK & MANGO TANGO! Can we bring them back plz?read full review
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