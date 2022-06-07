Michigan is home to hundreds of dispensaries that cater to recreational and medical patients throughout the state. Since recreational dispensaries opened in 2019, locals have enjoyed the benefits of legalized cannabis. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Michigan. That's why our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to navigate the unique marijuana dispensary landscape of the Great Lake State.

Michigan dispensaries are cash-only

Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Michigan requires all cannabis purchases to be cash. Fortunately, most local cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Michigan dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level, where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. Dispensaries in Michigan do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products.

Items to bring to a Michigan dispensary

To enter a recreational dispensary in Michigan, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old. Michigan recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.

Medical marijuana cards from outside states are accepted at medical dispensaries in Michigan. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card may enter a medical dispensary in Michigan. Medical marijuana cards in Michigan are issued by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

How to find legit dispensaries in Michigan

Michiganders new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are hundreds of licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Michigan. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Cannabis Regulatory Agency of Michigan or see a complete list of licensed marijuana dispensaries in Michigan on Leafly.com.