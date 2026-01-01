Best weed dispensaries in Bridgeport, Ohio with authentic reviews
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- MEDThe Foundry in WeirtonPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - WashingtonClosed until 9am ET
I was purchasing concentrates which I’ve used but not in a long time. Sean came to counsel me about the device and product I was getting with suggestions on a different form of concentrate that would work better with the device I was purchasing. During the conversation I told him what I was looking for in the product which was sleep as I was having very disturbed sleep. He recommended Cresco LCP and for the first time in months I was the first one to fall asleep in the house and I stayed asleep. I slept like a kid with no responsibilities for the first time in months. Thank you Sean!!!!read full review
- MEDZen Leaf - WashingtonClosed until 10am ET
I would absolutely recommend this place to anyone that’s looking for a wonderful dispensary that has a great selection to choose from,great prices, and the staff is absolutely wonderful,and you feel very comfortable there,which is great!! I definitely would recommend,and it’s very easy to get to and they have great parking as well. Great place!!!!!!!read full review
- MEDLiberty - AliquippaClosed until 11am ET
I've found my go-to spot for medicinal cannabis at Liberty, and I can't help but rave about it. The team there truly goes the extra mile for their patients, making every visit feel personal and caring. It's not just the top-notch selection of products that draws me in but the warm, welcoming atmosphere and the knowledgeable staff who always seem to know exactly what I need. Whether you're a seasoned user or just starting out, Liberty's approachable vibe and commitment to health and education stand out. It's my favorite place, hands down, not just for the quality of their cannabis but for the genuine support and understanding they extend to everyone who walks through their doors.read full review
- MEDEthos Dispensary - PittsburghClosed until 10am ET
Twice before while purchasing I had Zack for filling my order. What a knowledgable, kind, professional young man. He reviewed products specific to my questions and symptoms. He even provided multiple web sites and explained full spectrum and products to research with different terpines. I changed dispensaries and now will only go to PGH west, north Fayette. Very pleasant experience and a joy to talk to. Thanks Zack! Pamela.read full review
- MEDOrganic Remedies- Bethel ParkClosed until 9am ET
- MEDEthos- Pleasant HillsClosed until 10am ET
They made it very easy from start to finish and gave me a 20% discount on my first time order….I’m over 65 and this helped a lot. I also got a defective ( go figure) disposable vape and they made it super easy to return it. Lots of product on the menu which is also a bonus…PA meds are still way too high……but they do run specials and I think they have a 10% discount for seniors~read full review
- MEDTrulieve - Pittsburgh North ShoreClosed until 9am ET
very knowledgeable bud tenders. they can meet your needs with whatever you present - budget, symptom management, desired outcome, side effects you'd prefer to avoid. they can educate you on the terpenes and cannabinoids as you go, if you'd like. super friendly. they remember their regulars. good management. definitely recommend.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Love this place. It’s near my work so it’s super convenient and the staff are always very friendly and helpful. My only qualm is their supply can sometime get a little sparse for what I’m looking for, but I imagine that has more to do with suppliers and distributers than the shop themselves. I’d *highly* ;) recommend Beyond Hello.read full review
- MEDSolevo Wellness - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
love the kindness of staff, good menu options,& a state of the art pediatric patient unit with a sensory waiting room,Top notch Solevo specialist Annie Corbin to teach and discuss medical cannabis routine for pediatric patients and caretakers. I enjoy the discounts, menu, resources, and overall terrific customer service Solevo offers.read full review
- Organic Remedies- PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Organic Remedies in the North Hills was my introduction to the dispensary world. After three years in the program, OR is still my preferred place to go. From the standpoint of products, their THC/CBN capsules are something that actually help me sleep. I’m a professional insomniac, and nothing ever helps me sleep (that doesn’t leave me feeling it the next day). But the products I get here, for a very reasonable price, have helped more than anything I’ve ever tried. And I feel great in the morning. The tinctures work really nicely for me as well. I use them in addition to the CBN capsules. The Troches are an amazing deal. It’s nice to have options that don’t involve inhaling. Not that there’s anything wrong with inhaling. But options are nice. Most of all, though, I like going there for the people. I’ve been going there for three years and the staff is fantastic. They’re just normal, cool people who are always helpful and decent and kind. The front of house people, the budtenders, the pharmacists - everyone is great. And that matters to me. In three years I’ve only had a few occasions where I needed a little assistance or had a question about an order. They’ve always been completely understanding and helpful. I still go to other places. But I’m really glad to have the North Hills Organic Remedies as my home dispensary. Thank you to everyone there. Your decency is noticed.read full review
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