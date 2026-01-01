Best weed dispensaries in Mill City, Oregon with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
3. THC Recreation StationPickup29.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
- MED & REC
4. WeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
- MED & REC
11. The Lucky Leaf22.8 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
I really love this shop. The staff is really knowledgeable and quick to provide help. The flower is kept and sold pre weighed into air tight jars which makes it feel so elegant and clean. I have never had a bad experience! The owner is very kind, i found out when he is the only one on shift he just keeps the donation jar out not the “tip” jar. He gives that money back to programs for kids in the area, including the skate park. I thought it was cool to see the owner not take anything extra, all the tip money goes to his workers or is donated. He also does the landscaping around the shop which is actually my favorite part. Go while there is still flowers out!! Actually just go any time, the place is worth a try!read full review
- REC
15. THClear - Lebanon25.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
- REC
17. Modern Forest25.8 mi awayClosed until 7am PT
This is the only shop I’ll go to in Lebanon. I always ask for a recommendation of something on the gassier side, something fun and they’ve never let me down. Some shops will sell me the junk they’re trying to get rid of and you can really tell the difference after partaking if they did. Their prices are also another reason they’ll keep my business. When I first moved here I went to a couple other dispensaries around and was so disappointed for what I could walk away with for my $$$. Modern Day Forest for the win.read full review
- MED & REC
23. Bigfoot Bud Co.27.6 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
First time visiting here. I didn't have time to walk and look around, I was on a mission to get there and make it to an appointment. So I ordered online, im glad Leafly did have accurate inventory. Was greeted in, place looked great, spacious yet lots to see, great atmosphere, asked about seeds, I forgot to add it to my order and they had it and several more. Prices were great, I'm happy with my purchase, the bud tenders were friendly. Went here specifically for the order and will return again (35 mile round trip for me), still saved money compared to my local dispo. Next time I'll have to get a shirt for me and a few friendsread full review
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