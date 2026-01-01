Dispensaries with parking on-site in Carson, Washington
Results 1-30 of 636
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- MED & RECAmeriCannaRx4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I had such an incredible experience at Americana RX on 86th and Sandy, and I have to give a huge shoutout to Alec — hands down one of the best budtenders I’ve ever worked with. From the moment we walked in, Alec was welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in making sure we had the best experience possible. He took the time to really listen to what we were looking for, asked thoughtful questions, and guided us without ever making us feel rushed or overwhelmed. His product knowledge is seriously impressive — you can tell he knows his stuff and actually cares about matching people with the right products. What stood out the most was his attitude. Alec is friendly, patient, and just has that natural ability to connect with customers. He made the whole experience feel easy and enjoyable, and honestly elevated what could have been a simple visit into something memorable. It’s rare to come across someone who combines professionalism, expertise, and genuine kindness so effortlessly. Alec is a huge asset to Americana RX, and he’s exactly the kind of person who keeps customers coming back. If you’re stopping by, do yourself a favor and ask for Alec — you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu43.5 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
All Dispensary results
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECSmoke on the MountainPickup27.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8:55pm PT
- RECForbidden Cannabis Club - Carson0.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Mountain Rec3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.4 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins34.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins37.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECFloyd's Fine Cannabis - Division St.5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
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