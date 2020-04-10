142 products
HAPPY HOUR!!!!! 10am-11am + 2pm-3pm, Monday-Saturday/ 2pm-3pm Sunday
Valid 9/9/2019
Stop by Doctor Green during HAPPY HOUR! Receive 5% off your total purchase when you stop by for happy hour.
All Products
Purple Dream
from Okie Land and Horticulture LLC
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$991 ounce
LSD
from Okie Land and Horticulture
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$142 grams
$24⅛ ounce
$48¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$991 ounce
Jesus OG Shake
from New Wolf Ranch
24%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$17.5⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$551 ounce
Night Nurse
from MHOrganics
16.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2551 ounce
Modified Grape #30
from PHB Growers & Processors
19.22%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2551 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Ryan Farm
18%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2551 ounce
Biscotti
from Nug Brothers
18.09%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Doctor Green Thumb
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$242 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Blue Dream
from WiseGrow
19.8%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
Wild Thailand
from WiseGrow
21.76%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Wild Thailand
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Helen Beck
from AG Farms
16.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Helen Beck
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Green Crack
from WiseGrow
21.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Donkey Butter
from The Wellston Ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Gilz Nilz
from The Wellston Ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Wifi Sherbet
from The Wellston Ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Stardog Guava
from The Wellston Ranch
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
Agent Orange
from Apple Gate Farms
14.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Jungle Cake SHAKE
from New Wolf Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$102 grams
$17.5⅛ ounce
$30¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$551 ounce
Bootlegger
from MH Organics
21.8%
THC
0.51%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$42⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2551 ounce
Banana Punch
from Nug Brothers
21.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$2701 ounce
CBD PLUS
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
10%
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$56¼ ounce
$112½ ounce
$2001 ounce
God's Gift
from Doctor Green Thumb
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
God's Gift
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Kush Breath Punch Live Budder 1/2 gram
from Diamond Labs
54.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Chem Punch 1/2 gram
from Diamond Labs
66.2%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Dirty Taxi Live Budder 1/2 gram
from Diamond Labs
80.9%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Jager Bomb 1g shatter
from 918 Concentrates
79.62%
THC
1.43%
CBD
Jager Bomb
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Ice Cream Cookie 1g Distillate Cartridge
from Dose Oil
92.07%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Ice Cream Cookie
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Thin Mint GSC 1g Distillate
from Dose Oil
92.07%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Wedding Cake 600mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Aero Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Purple Punch 1g Distillate Cartridge
from Dose Extracts
92.07%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Strawberry Cough 1g Distillate Cartridge
from Dose Oil
92.07%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Purple Amnesia Lemon 600mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Aero Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Nitro Cookies 600mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Aero Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Jack Herer 600mg Full Spectrum
from Aerolabs
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Cinderella 99 600mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Aero Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Blue Zkittlez 600mg Full Spectrum Cartridge
from Aero Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Do-Si-Dos 1g Distillate Cartridge
from Dose Oil
92.07%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
RSO 1g Syringe
from Fuego
63%
THC
2%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Members Berries 1/2g Diamonds
from Fuel Farms
69.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Pura 1g Full Spectrum Syringe
from Fuego
88.1%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
1234