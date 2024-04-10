Arizona’s cannabis landscape: 2024’s top strains and emerging favorites

As the sun-drenched state of Arizona continues to thrive as a hotbed for cannabis culture, its residents have shown a clear preference for both classic and emerging strains. The latest rankings reveal a fascinating mix of old favorites and new challengers, painting a vivid picture of the evolving tastes among Arizona’s cannabis enthusiasts. Let’s delve into the strains that are capturing the attention of the Grand Canyon State in 2024.

Arizona’s top 5 cannabis strains

1. Blue Dream: A Harmonious High

Ranking supreme throughout the year, Blue Dream continues to enchant with its sweet berry aroma and the perfect balance of sativa and indica effects. This strain is the epitome of euphoria and relaxation, making it the go-to choice for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers eager to explore the soothing aspects of cannabis.

Blue Dream Hybrid Creative • Uplifted • Energetic

THC ~18% Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. shop Blue Dream

2. Wedding Cake: Indulgence in Every Puff

3. GG4: The Potent Staple

GG4 continues to stand strong in third, known for its potent effects and sticky resin. Its earthy and pungent aroma is matched by a powerful euphoria, making it a go-to for a deep, full-bodied relaxation.

GG4 Hybrid Relaxed • Sleepy • Hungry

THC ~20% Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. shop GG4

4. Kush Mints: The Fresh Climber

Jumping from ninth to fourth place, Kush Mints has surged in popularity thanks to its refreshing minty flavor and balanced high. This climb highlights a growing interest in strains that offer both invigorating taste profiles and comprehensive effects.

Kush Mints Hybrid Relaxed • Sleepy • Hungry

THC ~28% Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. shop Kush Mints

5. The Soap: The Surprising Entrant

Making an impressive leap from 30th to fifth place, The Soap captivates with its unique, clean scent and uplifting effects. Its rapid ascent is a clear indicator of Arizona’s adventurous palate and openness to new cannabis experiences.

The Soap Hybrid Hungry • Sleepy • Happy

THC ~18% The Soap is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. shop The Soap

Notable Climbers and Surprises

Egg Roll: This strain has made an astonishing jump from 168th to 28th place, showcasing the dynamic nature of Arizona’s cannabis market. Its exotic flavor profile and balanced effects have quickly made it a favorite among connoisseurs.

Grape Pie: Climbing from 56th to 26th, Grape Pie has caught the attention of many with its sweet, fruity flavors and relaxing high, indicating a sweet spot for grape-flavored strains among Arizona’s enthusiasts..

Lilac Diesel: The most dramatic rise comes from Lilac Diesel, soaring from a previous 680th place to 71st. This incredible jump suggests an emerging trend towards floral and diesel notes, marking it as one to watch in the coming months.

The cannabis scene in Arizona in 2024 is marked by a blend of steadfast loyalty to classic strains and an eagerness to explore new flavors and experiences.

From the enduring appeal of Blue Dream to the meteoric rise of unexpected newcomers like Egg Roll and Lilac Diesel, the state’s cannabis culture is as diverse and vibrant as its landscape.

As we move forward, the shifting preferences of Arizona’s cannabis community will undoubtedly continue to reflect the state’s dynamic spirit. Keep an eye on these trends, and you’re sure to discover some exciting new favorites along the way.