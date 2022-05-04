Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Florida
Frequently asked questions
Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Florida. However, adult-use marijuana has not been legalized.
No, you cannot enter a dispensary without a valid Florida medical card.
While marijuana has been decriminalized in some Florida municipalities, it has not been decriminalized on the state level.
No, Florida does not accept out-of-state medical cards.
Patients in Florida can buy up to 2.5 ounces of smokable flower within any 35-day period and can have no greater than 4 ounces of whole flower cannabis in their possession at any given time.
Required qualifying conditions to become a medical marijuana patient in Florida include Cancer, Epilepsy, Glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, PTSD, ALS and Crohn's Disease. For a full list, check out Leafly's Legalization Guide.
To apply for a Medical Marijuana Card in Florida, you must be a legal resident and at least 18 years old. Minors can apply for a MMJ card with a parent or guardian's approval.