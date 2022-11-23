Frequently asked questions

Where can you buy recreational weed in Bellingham? The only place to buy recreational weed in Bellingham is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.

Can you order weed online in Bellingham? Yes, many dispensaries in Bellingham offer online ordering with Leafly.com You can place an online order for weed at Leafly.com and pick it up at your local Bellingham dispensary.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bellingham? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed in Bellingham since it has been legalized for adult use.

Where can I smoke weed in Bellingham? The only place you can legally smoke weed in Bellingham is at a private residence.