Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Carson, Washington
Results 1-30 of 111
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins12.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup41.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins58.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Muse Dispensary41.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I'm a longtime medical user, been to many herb shops in PDX over the years. IMHO, nowhere else has staff with the depth of knowledge at Green Muse. My go-to shop closed down, I started going here, now after about half a dozen visits I can attest to the consistency and quality. Informed budtenders, prepared to give thoughtful recs. Plus it feels great to support a small biz and one of only a few Black-owned herb joints in the city. 10/10 recommend to beginners and seasoned stoners alikeread full review
- MED & RECBrothers Cannabis- Richmond41.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
I love this place, they always take care of me and are really knowledgeable about the strains. I typically only buy flower but there is always a decent ounce special and they always make sure to point out specials and discounts. I like how they always have newer but also old school strains, and also cbd strains. Very friendly and accommodating.read full review
- RECOregon's Own46.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I am new to the world of cannabis and I had done some research but had questions. I got a few pre rolls my first visit and really enjoyed them. My second visit I was looking for flower and had some questions about vaporizers. The manager was supremely kind and helpful. I nerded out with her on terpenes and she was so very generous with her time and knowledge. I really appreciated her help and will be back, I love this place!read full review
- MED & RECTHC Recreation Station2 dealsPickup80.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins102.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins128.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup132.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECDreams Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins132.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.