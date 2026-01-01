Pet friendly dispensaries in Darrington, Washington
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- RECRemedy Tulalip29.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup40.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup40.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup41.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins41.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins45.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup47.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup51.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins52.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup56.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup56.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup30.5 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley34.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
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