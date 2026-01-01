Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Bridgeport, Ohio
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- MEDThe Foundry in WeirtonPickupPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDSunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - WashingtonClosed until 9am ET
I was purchasing concentrates which I’ve used but not in a long time. Sean came to counsel me about the device and product I was getting with suggestions on a different form of concentrate that would work better with the device I was purchasing. During the conversation I told him what I was looking for in the product which was sleep as I was having very disturbed sleep. He recommended Cresco LCP and for the first time in months I was the first one to fall asleep in the house and I stayed asleep. I slept like a kid with no responsibilities for the first time in months. Thank you Sean!!!!read full review
- MEDLiberty - AliquippaClosed until 11am ET
I've found my go-to spot for medicinal cannabis at Liberty, and I can't help but rave about it. The team there truly goes the extra mile for their patients, making every visit feel personal and caring. It's not just the top-notch selection of products that draws me in but the warm, welcoming atmosphere and the knowledgeable staff who always seem to know exactly what I need. Whether you're a seasoned user or just starting out, Liberty's approachable vibe and commitment to health and education stand out. It's my favorite place, hands down, not just for the quality of their cannabis but for the genuine support and understanding they extend to everyone who walks through their doors.read full review
- MEDEthos Dispensary - PittsburghClosed until 10am ET
Twice before while purchasing I had Zack for filling my order. What a knowledgable, kind, professional young man. He reviewed products specific to my questions and symptoms. He even provided multiple web sites and explained full spectrum and products to research with different terpines. I changed dispensaries and now will only go to PGH west, north Fayette. Very pleasant experience and a joy to talk to. Thanks Zack! Pamela.read full review
- MEDOrganic Remedies- Bethel ParkClosed until 9am ET
- MEDEthos- Pleasant HillsClosed until 10am ET
They made it very easy from start to finish and gave me a 20% discount on my first time order….I’m over 65 and this helped a lot. I also got a defective ( go figure) disposable vape and they made it super easy to return it. Lots of product on the menu which is also a bonus…PA meds are still way too high……but they do run specials and I think they have a 10% discount for seniors~read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Love this place. It’s near my work so it’s super convenient and the staff are always very friendly and helpful. My only qualm is their supply can sometime get a little sparse for what I’m looking for, but I imagine that has more to do with suppliers and distributers than the shop themselves. I’d *highly* ;) recommend Beyond Hello.read full review
- MEDSolevo Wellness - PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
love the kindness of staff, good menu options,& a state of the art pediatric patient unit with a sensory waiting room,Top notch Solevo specialist Annie Corbin to teach and discuss medical cannabis routine for pediatric patients and caretakers. I enjoy the discounts, menu, resources, and overall terrific customer service Solevo offers.read full review
- Organic Remedies- PittsburghClosed until 9am ET
Organic Remedies in the North Hills was my introduction to the dispensary world. After three years in the program, OR is still my preferred place to go. From the standpoint of products, their THC/CBN capsules are something that actually help me sleep. I’m a professional insomniac, and nothing ever helps me sleep (that doesn’t leave me feeling it the next day). But the products I get here, for a very reasonable price, have helped more than anything I’ve ever tried. And I feel great in the morning. The tinctures work really nicely for me as well. I use them in addition to the CBN capsules. The Troches are an amazing deal. It’s nice to have options that don’t involve inhaling. Not that there’s anything wrong with inhaling. But options are nice. Most of all, though, I like going there for the people. I’ve been going there for three years and the staff is fantastic. They’re just normal, cool people who are always helpful and decent and kind. The front of house people, the budtenders, the pharmacists - everyone is great. And that matters to me. In three years I’ve only had a few occasions where I needed a little assistance or had a question about an order. They’ve always been completely understanding and helpful. I still go to other places. But I’m really glad to have the North Hills Organic Remedies as my home dispensary. Thank you to everyone there. Your decency is noticed.read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries CranberryClosed until 9am ET
Rise is my favorite dispencery to go too. The deals are amazing half the time the people are very friendly you walk out feeling like you're part of one big family lol I have to give a huge shout out to (LU) She's very friendly! Her customer service skills are great! She made a comment that had me smiling the rest of the day. She interacts with people very well in my opinion! Thank you for helping me in every way possible when I visited rise! I will definitely recommend rise to anyone!read full review
- MEDAyr Wellness - GibsoniaClosed until 10am ET
I absolutely love this dispensary! They have ample parking & have started curbside service. The inside is quite large & very clean. The staff are all incredibly friendly & knowledgeable, offering great recommendations. They have one of the best rewards systems and saving money is super easy.read full review
- MEDBeyond Hello - IrwinClosed until 9am ET
- MEDColumbia Care - MariettaClosed until 10am ET
I come there twice a month from New Martinsville area and always been happy with prices and everything about this place until today prices are way up and way to much for taxes but I'll still be there as always love the employees there I've always had a great experience .Prices should go down tho it's getting to be to muchread full review
- MED & RECKlutch Cannabis - CantonClosed until 10am ET
- MED & RECZen Leaf - CantonClosed until 9am ET
Easy in, easy out with a friendly accommodating staff. As a home grower I was more curious than anything about the comparative quality of dispensary cannabis to what I grow. Against my better judgement I bought a half oz. of (Layer cake) smalls as these small buds are generally what I throw away. But I still had high hopes for these smalls coming from a dispensary and all. First thing I do when I get home is get them under a microscope. All the trichcomes are clear headed. This is a sign of a very immature bud that wasn't finished properly and received very little light at the bottom of the plant. They will get you high but it's more of a slam you in the head high than easing you into a euphoric state. They are absent the entourage effects of a fully flowered and finished top shelf bud. If this was a person's first experience with cannabis the anxiety it produces if they over indulge would probably turn them off the plant completely. Unless your on an extremely tight budget, save your money and pay the extra for top shelf, top of the plant bud. You'll be glad you did. I remember now why I dispose of these small and not quite ready for prime time flowers. I do understand that the manufacturer is trying to reduce waste and keep product on the shelf and accommodate those on a budget but there is always a tradeoff when you purchase a discounted flower. Quantity verses Quality. I wasn't a fan of the smalls but my wife enjoyed it. All in all I give Zen Leaf an A+ but keep in mind you usually get what you pay for when it comes to weed. Went back and picked up some Kosher Kush and Enigma...Both are very good and checked all the boxes in what I would consider top shelf smoke..very pleased.read full review
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