Pet friendly dispensaries in Silverdale, Washington
Results 1-30 of 440
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins1.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup16.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup19.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup25.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup25.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins26.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup5.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup16.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup28.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins18.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECPaper and Leaf - Bainbridge Island7.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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