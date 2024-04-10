Maryland’s cannabis scene in 2024: Top strains and notable movers

Maryland’s cannabis scene reflects a blend of classic favorites and exciting shifts, with Ice Cream Cake leading the pack and newcomers like Hash Burger and Grape Gasoline making significant strides.

Let’s dive into the state’s preferred strains, highlighting the mainstays and those making a splash in 2024.

Maryland’s top cannabis picks

1. Blue Dream: A Harmonious High

Ranking supreme throughout the year, Blue Dream continues to enchant with its sweet berry aroma and the perfect balance of sativa and indica effects. This strain is the epitome of euphoria and relaxation, making it the go-to choice for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers eager to explore the soothing aspects of cannabis.

Blue Dream Hybrid Creative • Uplifted • Energetic

THC ~18% Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects includetingly, relaxed, and euphoric.

2. Wedding Cake: Indulgence in Every Puff

3. Sour Diesel: The Energizer

Staying strong in third place, Wedding Cake treats users to a potent, relaxing high with its rich, tangy flavors. It’s the go-to strain for unwinding after a long day or celebrating life’s sweet moments.

4. GG4: The Potent Staple

GG4, affectionately known as Gorilla Glue #4, secures its spot with a potent combination of euphoria and relaxation. Its sticky trichomes and earthy aroma are hallmarks of this hybrid strain, beloved for its ability to deliver a heavy-bodied high.

GG4 Hybrid Relaxed • Sleepy • Hungry

THC ~20% Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. shop GG4

5. OG Kush: The Classic Reimagined

OG Kush makes a notable climb, revered for its complex aroma and ability to alleviate stress. This strain’s blend of earthy, pine, and citrus notes offers a multi-faceted experience, proving that classics can still surprise and delight.

OG Kush Hybrid Hungry • Sleepy • Happy

THC ~18% OG Kush, also known as “Premium OG Kush,” was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. shop OG Kush

Emerging trends: New favorites on the rise

Hash Burger: Making an astonishing jump from 303rd to 28th, Hash Burger captures attention with its unique flavor profile and potent effects, signaling a growing curiosity and appreciation among Maryland’s cannabis enthusiasts.

Grape Gasoline: Another remarkable climber, Grape Gasoline surges from 272nd to 53rd, driven by its intriguing name and the promise of a powerful, aromatic experience.

Violet Fog: Violet Fog ascends significantly, moving from a middle-of-the-pack ranking to become a notable mention at 14th, suggesting an emerging preference for its distinct characteristics.

Gush Mints: Rising from 41st to 18th, Gush Mints gains traction for its refreshing flavor and relaxing yet euphoric effects, marking it as a strain to watch in the evolving Maryland market.

Maryland’s cannabis landscape in 2024 showcases a dynamic interplay between enduring classics and bold newcomers, reflecting the diverse preferences and openness to exploration among the state’s cannabis community.

As we continue to navigate the year, it’s clear that Maryland’s cannabis enthusiasts are keen to embrace both the tried-and-true and the novel, painting a rich tapestry of cannabis culture in the Old Line State. Whether you’re drawn to the serene highs of Ice Cream Cake or intrigued by the meteoric rise of Hash Burger, there’s no shortage of strains to explore and enjoy.

Stay tuned as we keep you updated on the trends and transformations defining Maryland’s cannabis scene throughout 2024.