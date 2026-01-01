Pet friendly dispensaries in Davis, California
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- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup19.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup27.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins54.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- MED & RECLoe Dispensary44.4 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
Great experience I've only been there twice but I've enjoyed it much more than going to sparc. Workers are very kind and will help you find what you want and will tell you the best things they got. I was given a tour my first time which is more than sparc has ever done. It's truly a business that cares about it's customers.read full review
- MED & RECMercy Wellness of Cotati54.7 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I love mercy wellness. Every staff member that I spoke with has been very polite and friendly and knowledgeable. The quality is amazing and reasonable prices. I am on a tight budget but cannabis products help me so much. I have trouble affording the cannabis products that make me feel better. I saw they provided medical patients high-quality free products. I was very surprised that they are so kind and genocide as to help me afford my medicine . Thank you so much for compassionate releafread full review
- MED & RECHi-Fidelity54.7 mi awayOpen until 9am PT
Very knowledgeable and courteous staff. Great deals and overall great vibes. Their services and products are on point. Would highly recommend to anyone in need of some lit deals and products that they have. Unmatched service and great for the community. Can't ask for anything more. Thank you High Fidelity Team!!!!read full review
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