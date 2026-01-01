Pet friendly dispensaries in Florence, Arizona
Results 1-30 of 439
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECSticky Saguaro - (Med/Rec)42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
I love love love you guys. I’m never EVER treated badly. Every budtender I’ve had has been AWESOME. MY man today was soooo helpful. In fact, he knew me so well that I had inadvertently picked up a CBD product only with no THC in it and he asked me if that’s what I wanted and I realize it isn’t what I wanted and he knew that and I thought that was great. His name was Isaac. He was great!!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECPonderosa Dispensary - Chandler50 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I gave you guys a five star review because I like your store and you have good products however I’ve been working to try and get my $10 off for the last month and a half and now all of a sudden my points are gone and they were never redeemed. It’s only $10 so it’s not the end of the world but I think it really sucks because I was hoping to save $10 today.read full review
- MED & RECKind Meds (AZ)33 dealsPickup in under 30 mins35.5 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
- RECPonderosa Dispensary - Tucson (REC ONLY)49 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.4 mi awayClosed until 8am MT
I absolutely love coming to this dispensary, especially in the evening or at night cause nobody is there. I’m in and out quick. It’s simple and easy. Everyone really knows what they’re talking about that works there too so I have full confidence when I walk through the doors that I will get the experience I want.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.