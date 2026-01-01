Best weed dispensaries in Millington, Maryland with authentic reviews
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- REC
1. Columbia Care - Smyrna Dispensary (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins13.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED
2. Natures Care & WellnessPickup24.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
Friendly staff, offers a great disability discount for those suffering the expenses of your illnesses. They have Next-Day Delivery for Medical Patients who are disabled or don't have a vehicle. They have the BEST and most Amazing events ever!!! Make sure to check their Facebook page or website for upcoming Community Events. I had so much fun at the 420 Caffeinated and Elevated Celebration. They had a really cool band Vanylla Godzylla perform as well as other artists and great vendors! Amazing atmosphere anytime I'm here.read full review
- MED
7. The Farm Felton21.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
The Farm is so convenient my only problem is they are so much higher than Columbia Care. I don't even deal with Best Buds in Dover Columbia Care always runs specials, sales special promotions which really helps offset some of the cost. I love going to The Farm it is so close and convenient but for what I spend monthly it pays to drive to Smyrna to get a lot more product for the money. If The Farm would start offering some specials it would really boost business.read full review
- MED & REC
8. PharmKent Wellness23.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I only got to go here once years ago, but it's a memory that's stuck with me! :) it's a great place, atmosphere and friendly environment. They really made all people feel welcomed. They were able to help me find a great price (I get Disability Discount in MD and since I couldn't use it there they still helped me find a excellent deal!!!). The manager was a great guy, I think he was actually the establishment owner. Great guy! I got a strawberry glass piece form this place. I will have to come back when I visit the area again. It's never left my mind! I recommend!!!read full review
- MED
9. Ascend Cannabis - Aberdeen24.5 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
- REC
14. RISE Dispensaries Joppa (Adult Use)30.0 mi awayClosed until 9:15am ET
- MED
15. Fresh Delaware - NewarkPickup in under 30 mins30.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED & REC
19. Four Green FieldsPickup in under 30 mins34.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Great prices!!! I was able to get Chocolates for 10$ a 100mg compared to 25$ for the same at other locations. Very pleased. They often have great sales and promos. The staff is friendly. I'd recommend this to all medical patients trying to save money, as our health is already expensive on top of this form of medication. And my recreational friends too. There is something for everyone here !!!read full review
- MED & REC
26. Star Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- MED & REC
27. Caroline Pharma38.9 mi away
Went to Caroline Pharma as the closest choice to me, 15 mins away. I was impressed by the security available here. As a former resident of the state of WA, where there is no security (and places would get robbed all the time) I was very comforted by the fact you had to scan ID, and a nice sturdy locked door protected by keypad (remote or push button). I felt very secure. The attendant greeted us with a smile, and confirmed it was our first time here. We had a lovely chat and then onwards into the store itself. Very quaint area, I love that there are kiosks to order straight from the website. Very, very cool. We ordered, and the prices are very reasonable. We had some questions for our budtender, and she was extremely polite and helpful in what we needed. Left with a positive experience and will definitely be visiting again!read full review
- MED & REC
28. The Forest Dispensary - Baltimore1 dealPickup39.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Every time I come here, this place is absolutely phenomenal in service and an abundance of products, including temple balls. Thank you again Ben, the Papa Don Temple Ball is honestly nice to relax to, as well as a great recommendation from you. I would also like to thank the rest of the staff, Wendy was quick and attentive at the front desk. Another staff member explained to me that some of the jars for concentrate are made out of ceramic, not all, but they do exist. Every one is really polite here, we will be returning soon. Thank you all so much, this place rocks !read full review
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