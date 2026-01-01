Pet friendly dispensaries in Henderson, Nevada
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- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins8.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins10.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- RECWallflower Cannabis House - Blue DiamondPickup14.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECJardin Premium Cannabis Dispensary9.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
I've been to almost every dispensary in Las Vegas and Jardin is my absolute favorite dispensary. All of the workers are friendly and very knowledgeable on all products that are out on the market today. They can help anyone who might not know exactly what product they are wanting and make sure that you leave satisfied.read full review
- RECMedMen - Paradise10.6 mi away
- MED & RECThe Sanctuary - Downtown Las Vegas12.4 mi away
Jardín is the best dispensary in Vegas, this is the only dispensary I visit, Jardín always has a great deal and fair prices, also the customer service are excellent, I love this place because I find everything I need, I recommend everyone visit this place, thank you Jardin for your businessread full review
- RECMedMen - Spring Valley14.7 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
Had a great experience there. Nice place, great options, friendly service. Elysia is an amazing women, she helped me find the strain I needed and also was overall a great person. Because of the great customer service and tasty buds this is the only dispensery I need to go to. Thanks Elysia! You're incredible.read full review
- MED & RECJenny's Dispensary - North Las Vegas19.8 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
On February 15 my wife and I happened to come in at Happy Hour and had the most wonderful visit with the Budtender of Budtenders, Jay. She was so enjoyable & totally made our drive from Henderson WAY worth it! I also really loved talking terps & strains with her. Thanks for everything Jay and turning me on to the 2g AiroX Blade vapes, that’s a fantastic value! See you again soon.read full review
- MED & RECUncle Green4 dealsDeliveryPickup212.8 mi awayOpen 24 hours
This was My first time ordering from Uncle Green and I’m honestly super impressed! The delivery was FAST(like way faster than I expected) and customer service was top tier. They made me feel comfortable as a first time customer and answered all my questions without an attitude. You can tell they actually care about the customer, not just the sale. That alone will have me coming back. I’ll definitely be ordering again!read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup225.3 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary8 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins225.9 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup226.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
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