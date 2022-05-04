Culture Farms Dabs 2g for $20 or 4G for $35

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Gresham, Oregon? Yes, weed is legal in Gresham, Oregon for medical and adult-use.

How many dispensaries are in Gresham, OR? There are over 20 cannabis dispensaries in Gresham, OR.

Can anyone go inside a dispensary in Gresham, OR? No, only adults age 21 or older with a valid form of identification can go inside Gresham, OR dispensaries. For medical marijuana dispensaries, patients at least 18 or older with a medical marijuana card can go inside Gresham dispensaries.