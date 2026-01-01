Dispensaries with senior discounts in Sequim, Washington
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- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup13.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Port Angeles14.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:45pm PT
Floyd's in Port Angeles! Well, I’m still new to town, and I came from a non-420-friendly state, so walking into a shop and getting a bag of goodies is still a little like hippie Disneyland to me. But in a good way. I’ve been to a few cannabis shops in town, but I always come back to Floyd’s; it just feels comfortable. The folks are well-informed, well versed about all aspects of their wares. Today Adam was particularly patient and informative with me as I waffled with what I wanted. What seems to be lacking in the retail industry is patience and knowledge; Adam had an abundance of both, much appreciated. The selection is delightful and, well, I just cannot say enough, great prices, great products, great people. That’s a business model I can support.read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins37.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins39.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins40.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup40.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins41.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup42.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup43.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup43.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup46.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECBud Hut - San Juan Island31.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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