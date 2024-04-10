California’s cannabis scene: Top strains and emerging favorites of 2024

California, a pioneer in cannabis culture and legalization, continues to lead with a diverse array of cannabis strains that cater to every palette. From the consistent favorite, Blue Dream, to the rising star, Leafly’s Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker, the Golden State’s cannabis enthusiasts have spoken through their search volumes. It’s important to note that while Blue Dream tops the charts, this list is driven by overall search volume on Leafly, showcasing the collective curiosity and preference of Californians rather than an editorial ranking of the best strains.

The top 5 most searched strains in California

1. Blue Dream: A Harmonious High

Still reigning supreme, Blue Dream’s balanced high and sweet berry aroma keep it at the forefront of California’s cannabis scene. Its popularity underscores its role as a versatile staple in the cannabis community.

Blue Dream Hybrid Creative • Uplifted • Energetic

THC ~18% Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. shop Blue Dream

2. Lemon Cherry Gelato: The Sweet Sensation

Holding firm at second, Lemon Cherry Gelato delights with its vibrant flavor profile and euphoric effects, embodying the innovative spirit of California’s cannabis culture.

3. GG4: The Potent Staple Leafly

GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue #4, climbs the ranks with its powerful punch and sticky resin, proving its enduring appeal among those seeking a heavy-hitting experience.

GG4 Hybrid Relaxed • Sleepy • Hungry

THC ~20% Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. shop GG4

4. Wedding Cake: The Relaxing Indulgence

Wedding Cake: The Relaxing Indulgence

5. Permanent Marker: Leafly Strain of the Year 2023

Permanent Marker: Leafly Strain of the Year 2023

Permanent Marker Hybrid Tingly • Talkative • Aroused

THC ~18% Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more. shop The Soap

Notable Climbers and Surprises

OG Kush: Made an impressive leap from 14th to 9th, signaling a renewed interest in this classic strain known for its stress-relieving and euphoric effects.

Gary Payton: This strain has seen a notable drop, moving from 10th to 16th, indicating shifts in user preferences away from its signature potent and euphoric effects.

Jack Herer: Climbing from 18th to 11th, this sativa-dominant strain is gaining traction for its clear-headed and creative high, reflecting a growing appreciation for energizing strains.

Sherbert: Jumping from 19th to 12th, Sherbert’s rise highlights its popularity for those seeking a stress-relieving and indulgent experience, with its sweet and fruity flavors.

Jealousy: Making significant strides from 19th to 13th, Jealousy is catching attention with its unique flavor profile and potent, relaxing effects, showcasing the market’s appetite for novel experiences.

