California’s cannabis scene: Top strains and emerging favorites of 2024

California, a pioneer in cannabis culture and legalization, continues to lead with a diverse array of cannabis strains that cater to every palette. From the consistent favorite, Blue Dream, to the rising star, Leafly’s Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker, the Golden State’s cannabis enthusiasts have spoken through their search volumes. It’s important to note that while Blue Dream tops the charts, this list is driven by overall search volume on Leafly, showcasing the collective curiosity and preference of Californians rather than an editorial ranking of the best strains.
The top 5 most searched strains in California
1. Blue Dream: A Harmonious High
Still reigning supreme, Blue Dream’s balanced high and sweet berry aroma keep it at the forefront of California’s cannabis scene. Its popularity underscores its role as a versatile staple in the cannabis community.
Blue Dream
Hybrid
- Creative • Uplifted •Energetic
- THC ~18%
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database.
2. Lemon Cherry Gelato: The Sweet Sensation
Holding firm at second, Lemon Cherry Gelato delights with its vibrant flavor profile and euphoric effects, embodying the innovative spirit of California’s cannabis culture.
Lemon Cherry Gelato
Hybrid
- Tingly • Giggly •Relaxed
- Dizzy •Dry Mouth
- THC 22% •CBD 0%
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects includetingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated withanxiety,pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, andcitrus with flavors of lemon, andsweetfruit. The dominant terpene of this strain iscaryophyllene.
3. GG4: The Potent Staple Leafly
GG4, also known as Gorilla Glue #4, climbs the ranks with its powerful punch and sticky resin, proving its enduring appeal among those seeking a heavy-hitting experience.
GG4
Hybrid
- Relaxed • Sleepy •Hungry
- THC ~20%
Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. This strain is 37% sativa and 63% indica. “Gorilla Glue”, also known as “Original Glue” or “GG4”, is a potent strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. Gorilla Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gorilla Glue effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry.
4. Wedding Cake: The Relaxing Indulgence
Jumping from ninth to fourth place, Kush Mints has surged in popularity thanks to its refreshing minty flavor and balanced high. This climb highlights a growing interest in strains that offer both invigorating taste profiles and comprehensive effects.
Wedding Cake
Hybrid
- Relaxed •Aroused •Hungry
- THC ~24%
Wedding Cake, also known as “Triangle Mints #23,” is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content.
5. Permanent Marker: Leafly Strain of the Year 2023
Making an impressive leap from 30th to fifth place, The Soap captivates with its unique, clean scent and uplifting effects. Its rapid ascent is a clear indicator of Arizona's adventurous palate and openness to new cannabis experiences.
Permanent Marker
Hybrid
- Tingly • Talkative •Aroused
- THC ~18%
Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.
Notable Climbers and Surprises
OG Kush: Made an impressive leap from 14th to 9th, signaling a renewed interest in this classic strain known for its stress-relieving and euphoric effects.
Gary Payton: This strain has seen a notable drop, moving from 10th to 16th, indicating shifts in user preferences away from its signature potent and euphoric effects.
Jack Herer: Climbing from 18th to 11th, this sativa-dominant strain is gaining traction for its clear-headed and creative high, reflecting a growing appreciation for energizing strains.
Sherbert: Jumping from 19th to 12th, Sherbert’s rise highlights its popularity for those seeking a stress-relieving and indulgent experience, with its sweet and fruity flavors.
Jealousy: Making significant strides from 19th to 13th, Jealousy is catching attention with its unique flavor profile and potent, relaxing effects, showcasing the market’s appetite for novel experiences.
