Pet friendly dispensaries in Snohomish, Washington
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- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup8.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup8.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup9.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins9.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup14.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup18.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins20.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins29.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHave a Heart - Belltown3 dealsPickup23.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I am a budtender in the Portland area on a visit to Seattle. I’ve been here once before my last trip. The bud is awesome, the bud tender and staff are awesome and they offered me an industry discount. It’s the only shop I’ve been to in the area, but there’s really no reason to go anywhere else for me, as it’s extremely convenient as well. Top knotch shop! Thank you :)read full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup3.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECThe Joint - Everett5.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- RECGreen Lady - Lynnwood8.9 mi away
Subsequent visits have shown they are covering the 6-8 dollar a gram in flower so to be honest I have to up my review. I really appreciated the 420 sale at the most time of everyone's need and The Purple Pantera is Heavy Metal. Xclusive is my top pick for outdoor mid for the Budgetssuer minded. Covering all bases means saving money for higher grade products which they cover well. They might be putting up with me for some time. Chip aka Warren.read full review
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